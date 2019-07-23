Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to install a new fuel delivery system at the airport in Apalachicola.
The County is seeking just over a million dollars from TRIUMPH Gulf Coast to replace the aging fuel farm and install a back-up generator..
The county feels the project is important because of the ceitcal role the Apalachicola airport played after Hurricane Michael
It was the only airport able to deliver fuel for an area between Tallahassee and almost Pensacola.
And while everything worked well, it could have been much different because of the age of the fuel farm.
The county is seeking the money through Triumph Gulf Coast which was established by the Florida Legislature after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The group will distribute nearly one and half billion dollars over the next 12 years for projects in the eight Gulf coast counties affected by the oil spill reaching from Wakulla to Escambia County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment