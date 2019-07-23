After 4 months of record breaking tourist numbers in Franklin County – there was a substantial drop in bed tax collections April.
Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon reported to the county commission that the TDC collected over 82 thousand dollars in April.
That's about 21 thousand dollars less than April, 2018, about a 20 percent drop from the year before.
That's about the same as the collections in April of 2017.
Solomon said part of the problem was that April 1st fell on a Monday this year so part of the collections for the month actually happened in March.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council collects 2 percent from every hotel, motel and rental house in the county.
That money is used to increase tourism in the county and to fund and maintain more tourist related facilities in the county.
