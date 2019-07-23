The City of Apalachicola has been awarded 40 thousand dollars to help fund innovative improvements aimed at strengthening the city's economy.
The money will help Apalachicola create a 10-year plan for completion of community projects required as part of the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern statute.
The money is part of more than $750,000 in Community Planning Technical Assistance grants Governor Ron DeSantis awarded to 19 Florida communities on Monday.
The grants help communities in creating innovative planning and development strategies to promote economic diversity while protecting the environment.
Other communities and groups receiving funding include the Apalachee Regional Planning Council which received over 65 thousand dollars to expand a website with local government maps and links to individual local government websites.
Liberty County was also awarded $40,000 to prepare a long-term recovery plan to help with recovery from Hurricane Michael.
