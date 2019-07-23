FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 23, 2019
DEP Announces Dates for the 2019-20 Stan Mayfield Working Waterfronts Application Cycle
TALLAHASSEE, Fla – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection Division of State Lands is accepting applications for the Stan Mayfield Working Waterfronts (SMWW) Florida Forever grant program. This program created by the 2008 Florida Legislature acknowledges the importance of the traditional seafood harvesting and aquaculture industries in Florida. Administered by the Florida Communities Trust, the SMWW program provides grants to local governments and nonprofit working waterfronts organizations for the acquisition of interests in land for the restoration and preservation of working waterfronts.
The SMWW program provides grant funds to project applicants to acquire land directly used in support of commercial marine fishing and/or the harvest of saltwater products by state-licensed commercial fishermen, aquaculturists or business entities. Grant funds may also be used to acquire lands to promote and educate the public about the historic heritage of Florida’s traditional working waterfronts.
The grant application cycle will open on August 5, 2019, and the deadline to submit applications is 5:00 p.m. EDT on September 20, 2019. Approximately $2.77 million is available for SMWW grants in this application cycle.
In conjunction with the opening of the 2019-20 application cycle, Florida Communities Trust will hold an application workshop on August 6, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the DEP Southwest District Office, 13051 North Telecom Parkway, Suite 101, in Temple Terrace, Florida. The purpose of the workshop is to help potential applicants navigate the application process. The workshop is free and will be available via Skype for those who are unable to attend in person.
