FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Benjamin is a gorgeous 1 yr old Black Labrador Retriever. He is very social, has beautiful manners and is all things Lab. If you are a fan of the breed (and who's not?), you'll want to come to the adoption center to meet him. He will make a wonderful family pet!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
