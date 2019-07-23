Plan your fall road trip this month for fall fishing, history and fun!

|
Take a Late Summer Road Trip To The Coast
Nothing says summer more than a road trip! And there's no better way to send summer packing than with a late summer getaway road trip to the coastal communities in Franklin County. Many lodging providers are offering late summer getaway packages.
APALACHICOLA
The Gibson Inn will launch its fall Murder Mystery Weekends beginning in September. On September 27-29, spice things up with a weekend of murder, mystery and fun! The Best Western Apalach Inn Senior, AAA, AARP, and corporate discounts available.
Robinson Vacation Rentals offers seven nights for the price of six at all of their vacation rental listings. Also, if you stay a minimum of three nights, you can earn 10% off a fishing charter with Robinson Brothers Fishing Guides.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
Collins Vacation Rentals is offering featured specials that include individual property discounts, Fall Savings Specials, Winter Escape Specials, Stay 4 Nights and Get 5th Night Free, Educator and Teacher Specials, AARP discounts, Military Specials, and Repeat Renter discounts. Book Direct and early to take advantage of these great specials!
Resort Vacation Properties features a variety of homes offering deals including 20% discounts on select properties.
Fickling & Company Vacation Rentals Several properties feature an offer that includes book 4 nights and get 5th free and repeat guest thank you discounts.
Buccaneer Inn Stay 6 consecutive nights and get the 7th one free! The Buccaneer also offers a 10% discount for seniors over 55, government employees, and/or military.
CARRABELLE
Sandy Beach Properties features many properties that offer a mid-week special available and a 10% discount for guests returning to the same property more than once in any calendar year. Pirates Landing Condos and Sands of Carrabelle Townhomes: Mid-Week Special - Book two nights and get the third night free!
St. James Villas and Condos. Features Stay & Play packages that include accommodations at the Residences Condominiums, plus unlimited rounds of golf on our perfectly manicured 18-hole championship course. Also features monthly special dinner menus and events.
Empty Nesters Flock to the Coast this Fall
In just a few weeks, the kids will be off to college or back in school and you know what that means?
It’s time to book a vacation!
Full Moon Lighthouse Climbs in August
Both historic lighthouses in Franklin County will host Full Moon Climbs during August. The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle will host a Sunset & Full Moon Climb on Thursday, August 15 from 8-10 pm. Visitors can climb to the top of the lighthouse to see breathtaking views of the bay with the sun setting and the full moon. Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island. Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse during the full moon climb on Wednesday, August 14 from 8-9:30 pm. Light refreshments are served. Admission charge.
An Evening on the Edge of the Sea Presentations Hosted by FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory
Florida State University's Coastal and Marine Laboratory will host a series of "Edge of the Sea" presentations during August. The workshops, scheduled for August 10 and 24 take place at the FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory east of Carrabelle from 4:30 PM and end at 7:30 PM. Click for details.
Farmers Market August 10, 24 in Apalachicola
This Apalachicola local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. For more info, click here.
Estuaries Day September 27
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will celebrate National Estuaries Day on Friday, September 27, in Eastpoint. The first 600 visitors will receive a free t-shirt commemorating this year as the Reserve's 40th anniversary. Activities include free, fun and educational stations for kids and adults like the marine animal touch tanks and estuary-themed games, including a new sea turtle game!
Attendees can also tour ANERR’s 5,400 square-foot Nature Center an 80-foot long mural depicting the area ecosystems, historical exhibits, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room. The Microplastics exhibit, also on display in the Nature Center now through Estuaries Day, takes a close look at the increasing use of plastics in the world and how they are impacting life throughout the food chain.
Amberjack Season Opens August 1The recreational amberjack, triggerfish and permit season opens in Gullf of Mexico state waters August 1. The gag grouper reopens September 1 as does the snook season. Access the most current fishing season information here.
Kingfish Shootout
On August 3-4, C-Quarters will be the site of the 16th Annual Kingfish Shootout The Shootout will be for kingfish and spanish mackerel. The guaranteed payout will be $16,500 with 10 places. Click for details
During the month of August, The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, locate west of Carrabelle, will also feature a special exhibit on the science and history of the atomic bombs used by the Allies to end the war. Come and learn about the people, the places, the science and the aftermath of this significant event that ended WWII.
Turtle Talks
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve is hosting its weekly turtle talks this summer. Come learn all about our nesting sea turtles and find out how you can help them! Members of the St. George Island Turtle Patrol team will be on hand to answer questions and give an update about sea turtle nests on the island. Get the chance to touch a sea turtle carapace, or look close-up at loggerhead sea turtle eggs. This event is a wonderful chance to learn more about sea turtles and is great for anyone visiting the beach.
August 6, 13, 20, 27 - Summer Sea Turtle Talk. 2-3 pm.
Apalachicola's Butts&Clucks Event Named Site for 2020 Florida BBQ Championship Competition
If you're a fan good barbeque (and who isn't!) you'll appreciate that the Butts&Clucks annual BBQ Cookoff was recently named the site for the 2020 Florida BBQ Assocation Championship competition. The 2020 Butts&Clucks event will be held January 24-25, 2020 in historic Apalachicola.
