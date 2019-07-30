Dog Days of Summer - A newsletter from the Franklin County Humane Society

The End of Dog Prohibition
On Wednesday, July 10th, dog prohibition officially ended in Franklin County. The East Point Beer Company opened it's door to dozens and dozens of patrons and their pooches. Everyone was there to witness the unveiling of the dog bar and allow their dogs to taste the brew (non-alcoholic). Based on the dog's responses, they'll be back for more!
In addition to the dog bar opening, both Eastpoint Brew Co. and the SGI food truck sold beer and food with a portion benefitting the Humane Society. We were in attendance with several dogs available for adoption and the first brewery adoption occurred!
We hope to make this a monthly event so if you missed the first one, you can look forward to the next one. You and your dog are sure to have a great time!
Above is a picture of owner Josh Parker with his trusty side kick Jack presenting us with a $630.00 check from the proceeds of the evening. Below is a picture of Tyson with his new family. Who said you can't find true love in a bar?!
