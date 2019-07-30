Children attending the Franklin County won't have to buy school supplies this year thanks to a generous donation from Cone Distributors of Tallahassee, and many of the supplies for the ABC school will also be provided.
A generous $20,000 donation from Cone Distributors of Tallahassee combined with other contributions will enable the Franklin County School to provide school supplies for all PreK-12th grade Seahawk students.
An additional 2500 dollar donation from Cone will cover many of the school supplies for the ABC School with the exception of backpacks, lunch boxes, Middle School binders, planners, and Eagle folders, and pre k and kindergarten rest mats.
Students at the Franklin County School will be able to get their supplies during Back-to-School Orientation on August the 8th.
With the help of local businesses & community partnerships, the Franklin County School orientation will also offer FREE haircuts, FREE sports & health physicals as well as a sample of school food, bounce houses and much more.
Students will return to school on Monday, August 12th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment