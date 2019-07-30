FSUCML Job Opening: Administrative Assistant

|The Florida State University Coastal & Marine Laboratory (located roughly 45 miles from the main campus in Tallahassee) seeks a highly motivated, detail-oriented full-time Administrative Assistant who will provide administrative support for the Director, the Business Manager (supervisor for this position), and the Faculty.
DEADLINE FOR APPLYING IS August 6, 2019
Primary responsibilities:
This position provides administrative support to the Director and the Business Manager; assists with financial and HR operations.
- Administrative support for the Director includes: assistance with daily calendar and travel schedule, organizing internal and external meetings, taking meeting minutes, organizing special events, and handling confidential assignments.
- Administrative support for Faculty includes: Facilitating Assignment of Responsibilities and Effort Certifications for exempt (3 times per year) and non-exempt employees (monthly)..
- Administrative support for the Business Manager includes: Financial - Creating Purchase Orders, ordering office and field supplies, distributing mail and preparing shipments for FEDEX packages, conducting weekly Pcard coding and monthly reconciliation, purchasing, disbursements and deposits for the Foundation Accounts, serves as back-up for travel and facility reservations; HR - Prepares job postings and ensures compliance with FSU HR rules and guidelines while facilitating the screening, interviewing, and hiring processes. Enters appointments for faculty, staff, grad students, visiting scientists, and OPS staff.
Qualifications
- A High School diploma or equivalency and two years experience, or a combination of post high school education and experience equal to two years is required.
- Must be highly detail-oriented with the ability to prioritize and organize assignments effectively and independently to meet project deadlines.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, especially Word and Excel.
- Experience working in an office environment.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills, math skills, and knowledge of collection and/or cash handling procedures.
- Ability to perform assignments with minimal supervision.
*Resume must be attached at time of application.
Preferred: Experience with University OMNI system.
Anticipated Salary Range: Minimum of $25,000 - negotiable commensurate with education and experience.
Schedule: If not otherwise specified, schedule is Monday-Friday 8am-5pm
The FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory is located in St. Teresa, Florida, about 45 miles southwest of the FSU main campus.
Applicants are required to complete the online application with all applicable information. Applications must include all work history up to ten years, and education details even if attaching a resume.
