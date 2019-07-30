FEMA has approved over 1.1 million dollars to reimburse 22 groups for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.The money is to help reimburse the groups for activities including debris removal, emergency protective measures, temporary facilities and permanent repairs after Hurricane Michael.
Gulf County will receive a little over $23 thousand dollars to cover the costs of leasing a temporary facility for a logistics staging area between October 17-24.
To date, FEMA has obligated a total of more than $227 million in federal funding for Public Assistance projects related to Hurricane Michael in Florida.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment