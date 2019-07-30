Florida is a very popular place to live

Florida is still a very popular place to live.According to a report from the Demographic Estimating Conference, 906 people are moving to the state of Florida every day.
That's more than 330 thousand people every year which is equal to adding a city about the size of Orlando every year.
Sunshine state economists estimate the population of Florida will grow to 22 million residents in 2022.
According to the report, the estimated population in the state on April 1, 2019 was 21.2 million people and by April 1st, 2022, 22.2 million people will call Florida home.
