Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor Training in Apalachicola

The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association (AMSEA) will offer a Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor training class in Apalachicola, Florida on August 23, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Apalachicola Community Center, 1 Bay Avenue. This class is offered at a reduced cost of $95 for commercial fishermen, thanks to support from Buddy Ward & Sons Seafood, the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health, and AMSEA members. The cost is $175 for all others. Interested mariners may register online at www.amsea.org or call (907) 747-3287.
This class is an excellent opportunity for mariners to gain hands-on training and experience with ocean survival equipment and techniques. Instructor Michael Lawson will cover emergency procedures drills; EPIRBs, signal flares, and mayday calls; man-overboard recovery and firefighting; flooding and damage control; dewatering pump, immersion suits and PFDs, helicopter rescue, life rafts, abandon ship procedures, and cold-water survival skills. In addition, there will be an in-the-water skills practice session. AMSEA’s Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor classes meet the U.S. Coast Guard training requirements for drill conductors on commercial fishing vessels.
