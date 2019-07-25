Thursday, July 25, 2019

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin County

Permit: Air - Operation Permit
Project Name: FRANKLIN CO BOCC ACI RENEWAL
Location Id: 0370008
Location Name: FRANKLIN CO BOCC CENTRAL LANDFILL ACI
County: Franklin
Application Number: 0370008-006

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


