FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 1, 2019
Florida Celebrates July as National Recreation
and Parks Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In recognition of Florida's state parks, Governor DeSantis has proclaimed July as Recreation and Parks Month in Florida. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Park Service encourages residents and visitors to spend time outside this month enjoying the recreational opportunities throughout Florida State Parks.
"Florida’s award-winning state parks and other public lands offer many unique opportunities for Floridians and visitors to enjoy spending time outside among some of the nation’s most beautiful natural resources," said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. "Our staff works tirelessly to protect and preserve Florida's environment. Recreation and Parks Months is a great opportunity to explore Florida's natural beauty."
Recreation and Parks Month celebrates public lands and resources while encouraging communities to come together to enjoy time outside. From the rustic pine forests and rivers of North Florida, to refreshing natural springs and white-sand beaches, all the way down to the tropical paradise of the Florida Keys, the state's naturally diverse landscape is an outdoor playground for all ages. The Florida Park Service is committed to providing visitors with experiences they will remember.
With students out of school and families planning
getaways, July is the perfect time to celebrate the environment by enjoying the state's beautiful green spaces and blue waterways. Florida's 175 state parks and trails provide opportunities to ride bicycles or horses, paddle kayaks or canoes, enjoy birds and butterflies, set up camp and more.
Some of the family-friendly activities during Recreation and Parks Month at state parks include:
- Patriotic Family Fun Day, Friday, July 5, 4 to 8 p.m. at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park.
- Family Yoga on the Prairie, Wednesday, July 10, 6 to 7 p.m. at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park.
- Moonrise at the Beach, Tuesday, July 16, 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach.
- Discovery Hour, Sunday, July 21, 4 to 5 p.m. at Wekiwa Springs State Park.
- Ranger-Led Trail Hike, Thursday, July 25, 10 to 11 a.m. CDT at Camp Helen State Park.
