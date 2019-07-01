Starting today, texting while driving can get you pulled over in Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill last month making texting while driving in Florida a primary traffic offense punishable by fines.
A first offense is punishable by a $30 fine, with a second costing $60 and 3 points added to your license.
Court costs and fees also would apply.
In the past, law enforcement needed to see you violate another traffic law before they could pull you over for texting while driving.
in 2016, Florida had nearly 50,000 accidents caused by distracted driving, resulting in 233 deaths.
The texting ban does not apply to a driver using a navigation device or system or to a driver whose vehicle is stationary.
Drivers are also allowed to hold the phone to talk while driving.
The only exception is that starting October 1st, a driver cannot hold a wireless device in their hands if they are in a school zone or an active work zone with workers present.
