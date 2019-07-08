Franklin County Commissioner have agreed to look into adding more speed bumps in Lanark Village and Alligator Point to cut down on what residents say is a dangerous level of speeding in their communities.
Lanark Village residents presented the county with a petition this month asking that speed bumps be added to more roads in the Village because the ones that are already there are proving successful.
But roads without speed bumps are still kind of dangerous.
Residents said that Lanark Village is pretty congested so backing out of parking spaces can be a harrowing experience when vehicles are driving down the street at 35 miles an hour or more, and Oak Street, which is a straightaway can see speeds well above that.
The board agreed to have the county coordinator look into the issue.
Commissioner Bert Boldt, who represents the eastern end of the county, said there are similar speeding problems at Alligator Point so he asked that the county also look at installing speed bums there too so the two projects can be tied together.
