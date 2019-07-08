Franklin County s seeking state funding for some additional road and bridge projects in the county.
The state appropriated some additional funds for roadwork this year and Franklin County has a number of projects it would like to see done.
The County Commission agreed to seek money for repairs to the Timber Island Bridge and the Highway 67 bridge over the Crooked River.
They would also like money to pave the unpaved portion of Mill Road in Carrabelle that was cut from a previous project due to lack of funds.
Commissioners said they would also like to find money to complete the widening and paving of Highway 67.
The board has until July 15th to apply for the state funds.
