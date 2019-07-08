Repair work on the dune walkovers on St. George Island began last week.
The county has employed the use of the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast to do temporary repairs on 7 dune walkovers on the island because of the damage they incurred during Hurricane Michael.
The county did rebuild the walkovers after the storm, but they were rebuilt to the same specifications as they were before the storm because the county didn't have the needed state permits to build them differently .
The problem is the storm reconfigured the profile of the beach so the rebuilt walkovers are steeper than they were before the storm.
That has led to some accidents and injuries.
The county is doing temporary repairs now but plan to rebuild the walkovers so they aren't as steep but cant do that work until October when turtle nesting season ends.
The best they can do at this time is level the walkovers and put stairs at the end of each one.
The commission says it will put signs at the entrance to each walkover saying that the walkovers are not handicapped accessible.
