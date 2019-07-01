Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

HECTOR is a 1 year old Orange Tabby and a wonderful kitty. He is social, sweet and playful and as you can see, very handsome. The shelter is full of wonderful cats and kittens at this time so please come by to meet Hector and all the other cuties waiting for their forever homes!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
