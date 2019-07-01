Choose Your Adventure - Explore Northwest Florida E-Newsletter

July 4th Celebrations Across South Walton Beaches
Grayton Beach - Enjoy a fun neighborhood parade. Decorate your bikes, cars, or you! Activities all day and fireworks at dark.
Seaside - Travel to Seaside for this patriotic celebration. Start the day with the annual July 4th Parade down Scenic Highway 30-A from Seagrove to Seaside. Sister Hazel will start performing at 7 pm followed by a spectacular fireworks finale.
Baytowne - Red, White & Baytowne celebration begins at 6 pm. Enjoy lawn games, inflatables, kids crafts, and face painting. Then enjoy live music on the Events Plaza Stage at 7 pm, followed by a fireworks display that will light up the night sky.
Alys Beach - Live music with Rhythm Nation. Fireworks show to follow. Food and drink available.
