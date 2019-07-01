Choose Your Adventure - Explore Northwest Florida E-Newsletter

Monday, July 1, 2019

Independence Day Celebrations
planned throughout Northwest Florida
Wednesday, July 3rd
9th Annual Fireworks Celebration
July 3rd - Madison Street Park in Marianna
Live band performance by Dickey Merritt And The Original Bama Jam, arts & crafts and food vendors. Festivities starts at 5:30 pm with the fireworks show starting at dark. Check out more celebration details at www.visitjacksoncountyfla.com

Independence Eve Celebration
July 3rd - Riverfront Park in Apalachicola
The event features live music, food trucks, parade, ice cream social, veterans’ tribute, and fireworks launched from a barge in the Apalachicola River, creating a spectacular display of lights over the water. Visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com
Freedom Rocks! Fireworks
July 3rd - Grand Lagoon
Real. Fun. Fourth. Rock a spot with the glorious sun-set washed colors painting the skies above the Grand Lagoon Bridge or bring your chair/blanket to the green grassy lawn at Treasure Island Marina. Come early and have incomparable FUN where Freedom always Rocks! Event info at www.visitpanamacitybeach.com


﻿Thursday, July 4th
Vernon Firecracker Day
July 4th - Vernon Sportsplex
Join the celebration of our independence. A parade begins the festivities at 4 pm. A patriotic flag raising, games, inflatables, food and great live entertainment will kick off at 5pm. Fireworks display begins at 9 pm.
For festivity details visit: www.visitwcfla.com
Salute to Freedom
July 4th - Downtown Panama City
Join us to celebrate the birth of our Great Nation! Open to the public, this event kicks off with a parade down Harrison Avenue, followed by live music on the green featuring The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Check out event details at www.destinationpanamacity.com
﻿Fourth of July Celebration!
July 4th - Farm Event Center in Quincy
Join us for an Independence Day Celebration with Music and Fireworks. Free Entry. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blanket. We look forward to seeing you! Visit www.dosomethingoriginal.com
DeFuniak Springs Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks
July 4th - Independence Day celebration on Circle Drive and Wee Care Park. Parade around the Lakeyard on Circle Drive at 4 pm, followed by entertainment and fireworks at Wee Care Park. Entertainment starts at 6 pm with fireworks at dark. Info at www.defuniakspringsvisitorsbureau.com
Star Spangled Spectacular
July 4th - Panama City Beach
Real. Fun. Fourth. No Independence Day is complete without sparkling, vibrant fireworks displays. Whether you watch from the water’s edge, a private balcony or any number of places that offer a view, it’s easy to claim a front row seat for our spectacular fireworks show. www.visitpanamacitybeach.com﻿



﻿﻿St. George Island Independence Day
July 4th - Everyone is welcome to join in this annual July 4th celebration. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Grill about dark-thirty. Find more info atwww.floridasforgottencoast.com
Visit www.visitjacksoncountyfla.com for details.
July 4th Celebrations Across South Walton Beaches
Grayton Beach - Enjoy a fun neighborhood parade. Decorate your bikes, cars, or you! Activities all day and fireworks at dark.
Seaside - Travel to Seaside for this patriotic celebration. Start the day with the annual July 4th Parade down Scenic Highway 30-A from Seagrove to Seaside. Sister Hazel will start performing at 7 pm followed by a spectacular fireworks finale.
Baytowne - Red, White & Baytowne celebration begins at 6 pm. Enjoy lawn games, inflatables, kids crafts, and face painting. Then enjoy live music on the Events Plaza Stage at 7 pm, followed by a fireworks display that will light up the night sky.
Alys Beach - Live music with Rhythm Nation. Fireworks show to follow. Food and drink available.
Information about all South Walton events available at www.visitsouthwalton.com


﻿Friday, July 5th

Fireworks Extravaganza
July 5th - Carrabelle
Bring your lawn chair or beach blanket enjoy the extravaganza
along the beautiful Carrabelle Waterfront at dark-thirty.
Visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com for more event details.

﻿"Light Up the Gulf" Fireworks
July 5th - Panama City Beach
Real. Fun. Fourth. Celebrate Independence Day with a front row seat to the “Light Up the Gulf” Fireworks Show at Boardwalk Beach Resort for the 12th edition Annual Beach Bash! Learn more about this event atwww.visitpanamacitybeach.com

﻿July 8 thru 14
Food Truck Fridays
July 12th in Quincy
Join us for Food Truck Fridays in front of the Quincy Courthouse. Enjoy a variety of food trucks, live music, games and giveaways! FREE admission to the Gadsden Art Center's ArtZONE and much more! Visit www.dosomethingoriginal.com for details.

Summer Sidewalk Sale
July 13th in Havana
The Havana Summer Sidewalk Sale is on! Join us downtown from 10 am - 5 pm. Deals and steals will be featured left and right from all of our wonderful shops. You'll be amazed at how much we can fit in our sidewalks. More details available at www.dosomethingoriginal.com
July 15 thru 21
"Buck" Full Moon Climb - July 16th
The July full moon is called the Buck Moon because buck deer start growing their velvety
hair-covered antlers in July. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes,
most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
﻿Visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com to learn more about this monthly full moon event.
Cape St. George Lighthouse
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse during the “Buck” full moon climb on Tuesday, July 16 from 8:30-10 pm. Light refreshments are served. 
Crooked River LighthouseCarrabelle
Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb on Tuesday, July 16 from 7:30-10 pm. Climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast to see breathtaking views of the bay with the sun setting and the full moon rising.
﻿
"Christmas in July"
July 20th - Downtown Panama City
We love Christmas so much that we’ve decided to celebrate twice this year! Join us downtown in July for Santa, snow and sales! Our stores will be decked out in Christmas decor and the restaurants serving up your favorite Christmas treats! Mark your calendars, break out your Christmas shirts and make plans to join us!
Get more Christmas information at www.destinationpanamacity.com

﻿July 22 thru 28
4th Annual Crab Cake Cook-off
July 27th - Marine Street in Carrabelle
Guests will be able to sample some yummy crab cake bites from several talented competitors and cast their vote for which crab cake will be named the greatest in Carrabelle and perhaps the Forgotten Coast! In addition, there will be wonderful live music and silent auction. www.floridasforgottencoast.com
﻿
July Weekly Series
South Walton Summer Concert Series
July 3rd - Luke Langford Band 
July 10th - Forrest Williams Band 
July 17th - The Shakedown 
July 24th - Geoff McBride 
July 31st - Donovan Keith 
The Wednesday Night Concert Series returns to the Events Plaza Stage in Baytowne! This summer sit back and relax, as you take in the cool crisp air, and enjoy live entertainment. The concert series will feature both local and regional talent from a variety of genres. www.visitsouthwalton.com
Panama City Beach Summer Concert Series
July 4th - My Fever/Safe to Say (Alternative Rock)
July 11th - Loud Planet (Rock & Roll Extravaganza)
July 18th - The Mustache Bank (90's Country)
July 25th - Handmade Moments (Silky Alternative)
Hot summer nights are made for music, and the Summer Concert Series has become a beloved summertime tradition in PCB. Enjoy a FREE concert in the park every Thursday at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater — bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the sounds of summer music; coolers, food and pets are welcome. www.visitpanamacitybeach.com
Support our local farmers
﻿and handmade craft providers!



﻿Farms Open
﻿in Jackson County
Local Farmers Markets and Roadside Stands are set up throughout Northwest Florida all year long, offering locally home grown vegetables, wild honey, and other fresh produce and dairy products, as well as fresh homemade breads, fruit pies, soaps and regional crafted specialties for your enjoyment or to take home to share with your family and friends.


