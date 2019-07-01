FWC Research Bulletin - June Update

Instagram Favorite
Back in January, our research biologists came across this octopus when pulling up a stone crab trap in Cedar Key. Octopus can get in and out of the traps easily and depending on region and time of year, it’s not uncommon to find an octopus in a stone crab trap enjoying a meal!
