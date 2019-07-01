Monday, July 1, 2019

FWC Research Bulletin - June Update

Look Out for Manatees this Holiday Weekend

Fourth of July weekend is a busy time for boating on Florida waterways, and FWC is asking vessel operators to be on the lookout for manatees as they travel in coastal and inland waters. Manatees are large, slow moving and oftentimes difficult to detect, and operators of boats and personal watercraft can take basic steps to avoid causing injury to these marine mammals. If you do hit a manatee while boating, please call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922). Your actions can make a difference to wildlife. More information can be found on our website and in our Boater's Guide to Living with Manatees. Additionally, watch our video on Manatee Safety Tips
Help support manatee rescue operations by purchasing a Save the Manatee specialty license plate.

New on MyFWC.com/Research

Social Media Corner

YouTube:

FWRI associate research scientist Kevin Enge leads a translocation effort of 100 scrub lizards from Martin County to Hypoluxo Scrub Natural Area. 

Flickr:

Deciphering the contents of preserved fish stomachs is a difficult endeavor. Using clues such as fish jaw bones can be useful in identifying prey items down to species.

 Facebook:

Loggerheads typically nest in Florida from April to September. Did you know Florida holds the largest nesting loggerhead population in the world? 

Instagram Favorite

Back in January, our research biologists came across this octopus when pulling up a stone crab trap in Cedar Key. Octopus can get in and out of the traps easily and depending on region and time of year, it’s not uncommon to find an octopus in a stone crab trap enjoying a meal!

Our Mission

Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidance
to protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.


at

