Franklin County is looking for an engineering firm to design some needed improvements to County Road 30A toward Indian Pass.
The county recently received approval to move forward on a state funded project to widen and resurface about a mile and a half of County Road 30A from Highway 98 to Thirteen Mile Road.
The county is now seeking bids from engineering firms to survey, design and prepare the construction plans for the project – there is about 350 thousand dollars available for the preliminary work.
Actual construction won't happen until 2021.
