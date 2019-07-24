Franklin County commissioners are looking for some state money to help build a beach along Alligator Drive in Alligator Point.
The county has approved a pre-applcation to get funding through the Florida Department f Environmental protection Erosion Control Program.
The plan is to build a shoreline along a damaged portion of Alligator Drive to help protect the road from future storm damage.
The deadline to apply is July 31st
If the request s approved it would be next year before funding is available because it has to approved by the legislature as part of DEP's budget.
