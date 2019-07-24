The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is making changes to the recreational blackfin tuna fishery.
This month the FWC approved a draft proposal to create a recreational limit for blackfin tuna of two fish per person or 10 fish per vessel, whichever is greater, and to extend the proposed regulation into federal waters.
Currently fishermen are allowed 2 fish per person or 100 pounds per day whichever is more.
The proposal is expected to come before the Commission for a final public hearing in October.
The FWC held seven public workshops across the state earlier this year to gather input on management of this fishery.
Blackfin tuna can be found throughout Florida, the Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean.
