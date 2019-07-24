Franklin County unemployment increased slightly in June.
The local unemployment rate was 3.4 percent last month, up from 3.2 percent in May.
173 people were looking for work in Franklin County in June; the workforce also increased by 29 people.
Franklin County unemployment was slightly below the statewide average, 13 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment than Franklin County.
Gulf County no longer has the highest unemployment in the state, a record it held since Hurricane Michael tore across the area last October.
Gulf County's unemployment in June was 4.8 percent which is slightly higher than the month before, but there are still 5 Florida counties with higher unemployment.
There were 295 people looking for work in Gulf County in June.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in June; Liberty County unemployment was 4 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment