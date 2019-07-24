The Franklin County School district is looking for substitute teachers and will hold a training class next Monday.
If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher you need to be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.
You are also required to submit fingerprints and take a drug test.
You are paid based on your level of education.
Someone with a high school diploma can make 65 dollars a day.
If you have a bachelors degree and a teaching certificate you can make over 78 dollars a day.
If you would like to take the training class, it will be held on Monday from 830 to 430 at the Franklin County School.
You can register on-line at the Franklin County Schools website.
