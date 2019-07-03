FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report June 14, 2019 through June 20, 2019

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
June 14, 2019 through June 20, 2019
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
BAY COUNTY
Officers Wicker and N. Basford were on water patrol in St. Andrews Bay when they conducted a boating safety inspection on a pontoon vessel. During the inspection the 18-year-old operator showed signs of impairment. Officer Wicker conducted standardized field sobriety tasks and based on the findings, the operator was placed under arrest for BUI and transported to the Panama City Beach Field Office where he provided breath samples of .114 blood alcohol content and .114 blood alcohol content. The operator was booked into the Bay County Jail for BUI.
Officer T. Basford and Lieutenant J. Allen were conducting patrols in St Andrews State Park. At the boat ramp they noticed a white vessel with several occupants enter the basin and tie up to the seawall. During a safety inspection, Officer Basford noticed that the operator was showing signs of impairment and conducted standardized field sobriety tasks. Based on the officer’s findings, the operator was placed under arrest for BUI and transported to the Bay County Jail where he provided breath samples of .133 blood alcohol content and .135 blood alcohol content. The individual was booked into the Bay County Jail for BUI.
Officer Specialist M. Webb and Officer Gerber were working dockside JEA (Joint Enforcement Agreement) enforcement in the Mexico Beach Canal. Officer Webb saw a vessel with five people on board returning to the dock. An inspection revealed the captain was in possession of over the limit red snapper and a gray triggerfish. The captain was cited for over the limit red snapper and warned for triggerfish out of season.
Officer Specialist M. Webb was working dockside JEA (Joint Enforcement Agreement) enforcement in the Mexico Beach Canal. He saw a vessel with six people on board returning to the dock. An inspection revealed the captain was in possession of over the limit red snapper. The captain was cited for the offense.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officers Hahr and Long were patrolling in the Destin Pass when they saw a fishing vessel returning from the Gulf of Mexico. A fisheries inspection revealed an undersized and out of season greater amberjack as well as a large gray triggerfish. The captain of the vessel was cited for possession of greater amberjack and triggerfish out of season.
Officer Hahr was on water patrol around the Cinco Bayou boat ramp when he saw a couple having a difficult time staying upright on a personal watercraft. When they returned to the boat ramp, the man loaded the PWC onto the vessel trailer but forgot to latch the winch, causing it to fall off the trailer onto the boat ramp as he pulled it out of the water. After observing several other signs of impairment, Officer Hahr conducted field sobriety tasks and determined the man was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for boating under the influence and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.
In 2018, Lieutenant Molnar conducted a vessel stop on a 2014 Yamaha waverunner in Okaloosa County. Upon investigation, the waverunner was seized due to it displaying a fraudulent Hull Identification Number. Through law enforcement databases, the waverunner was linked to Miami as stolen and a suspect was identified. Investigator Hein located the suspect in Miami and during the investigation, located an additional stolen 2014 Yamaha waverunner. The suspect was arrested and cited for 8 felonies and 2 misdemeanors related to title fraud and dealing in stolen property.
WALTON COUNTY
Officers Bradshaw and Wilkenson conducted fishery inspections in the Destin Pass to ensure compliance with size and bag limits. One inspection revealed several undersize gag grouper. Both occupants aboard the vessel were cited for the violation.
Officers Letcher and Tison were patrolling Choctawhatchee Bay when they checked two separate large groups of subjects fishing from the bank. Officer Tison checked the first group of individuals fishing and found them to be in possession of two undersized spotted sea trout and two undersized mangrove snapper. The individual who took possession of the fish was cited for the size limit violations and for no fishing license. Officer Letcher checked the second group and found them to be in possession of an undersized red drum and two undersized mangrove snapper. The individual who took possession of the fish was cited for the size limit violations and for no fishing license. Of the six total undersized fish, none measured over 8” in total length.
Officer Letcher and Tison were on water patrol on Choctawhatchee Bay when they checked an individual fishing from the bank. Officer Tison inspected the immediate area around the subject and found one 14” undersized red drum. The individual admitted that the fish was his and was cited for the size limit violation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
While Officer Specialist H. Webb was working with a BUI Task Force in Holmes Creek at Culpepper Landing, he saw a vessel with two people on board traveling through the area at a high rate of speed. He stopped the vessel and spoke with the operator. The operator showed signs of impairment and was administered seated field sobriety exercises. The operator was placed under arrest for BUI and consented to a breath test. Two samples were collected and registered at .168 blood alcohol content and .161 blood alcohol content.
