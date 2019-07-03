Get ready for hunting seasons!

July
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
First-come, first served alligator permits available now
Phase IV of the application process for Statewide Alligator Harvest Permits is now open! Permits are issued on a first-come first-served basis. Even those people who were issued a permit in a previous phase can purchase additional permits during Phase IV. Visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com to see what permits are available and login to your account to apply.
The updated Guide to Alligator Hunting in Florida is a valuable source of information about the application process and hunt structure, rules and regulations, methods of take, and tips on how to safely and responsibly hunt alligators.
See these pages for more information:
New youth events on the calendar
The first batch of the Youth Hunting Program's fall hunts for deer, wild hog, dove and squirrel have been added to FWC's event calendar. More hunts will be added to the calendar throughout the summer. These mentored youth hunts are a safe and educational way for youth between 12 and 17 years old to experience hunting and learn about conservation. The hunts are for youth who might otherwise not have the opportunity to try hunting. Please help us reach more young people by sharing information about the Youth Hunting Program with interested neighbors, co-workers, friends, and family members. Participants must have successfully passed a Florida hunter safety course to participate.
Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) events are another way hunter safety graduates aged 18 and younger can expand their knowledge of safety and conservation while building outdoor skills. YHEC provides opportunities for youth to learn more about hunting, map and compass, wildlife identification and target shooting. Several new events have been added to the FWC's event calendar. Find and register for YHEC events.
Summer wild hog hunt on WMAs
Opportunities remain for 2019 summer wild hog hunts at designated wildlife management areas (WMAs). Most of these areas do not require a quota permit to hunt wild hogs. Before heading afield, though, review the WMA regulations brochure for the area you wish to hunt.
In addition, opportunities to obtain wild hog quota permits during the phase III (leftovers) begins July 3 (beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time) and runs until they are filled or the final hunt date. Visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com to see what permits are available and login to your account to apply.
Learn more about wild hog hunting opportunities and regulations.
Brush up on bowhunting
Archery and crossbow seasons in Zone A open Aug. 3 so there’s time to get some practice in with your bow. Several FWC-managed shooting sports facilities offer archery ranges.
Hunter safety courses offered for free!
If you plan to introduce someone to hunting this fall, now is a great time for them to take a hunter safety course. These courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. The FWC offers the following course formats, including free options.
1) Traditional classroom courses can be taken at no cost.
2) The FWC offers several online course options (including one that’s free). After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a free skills day.
This no-cost hunter safety training is available thanks to certified volunteer instructors and funding from the Wildlife Restoration program.
People born after May 31, 1975, are required to complete a state certified hunter safety class before they can buy the type of hunting license that allows them to legally hunt unsupervised in Florida.
Short Cuts
Hunting Season Dates
Zone AArchery season: Aug. 3 – Sept. 1
Public land hunting opportunity deadlines
Apply now for alligator hunt permits during phase IV (leftover) until filled or the final hunt date.
The phase III (leftover) application period for fall limited entry/quota hunts runs July 3 (beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time) until filled or the final hunt date.
The phase II (leftover) application period for national wildlife refuge hunting permits runs from July 25 (beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time) until filled or the final hunt date.
2019-2020 Florida Hunting Regulations are available now
Quick links
Calendar
Ladies Archery Class hosted by American Daughters of Conservation
Date: Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.
Location: Adventures Archery in Tampa
Cost: Free to ADC members; $25 for nonmembers
Open to youth and adults
Ticket URL: https://adconserve.org/event/
fl-archery-class-in-tampa-fl/
Ladies Rifle Shooting Class hosted by American Daughters of Conservation
Date: Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Talon Range in Midway
Cost: $125 for ADC Members; $150.00 for Non-Members
Ticket URL: https://adconserve.org/event/
fl-rifle-shooting-class/
Conservation Organizations
There are several organizations in Florida working diligently on behalf of conservation and creating opportunities for others to experience hunting. Learn more about how you can get involved!
Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
