FWC's Fishing in the Know - August 2019

Commission meeting – July
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the July 17-18 meeting in Stuart.
Decision making (regulation changes were made on these topics):
- Shortfin mako: The Commission approved a measure to increase the shortfin mako recreational minimum size limit to 83 inches fork length and to clarify that commercial harvest of shortfin mako is prohibited in state waters. These changes are based on recent updates to federal and interstate management of shortfin mako and will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Draft changes (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Blackfin tuna: The Commission approved a draft proposal to create a recreational bag limit of two fish per person per day or 10 fish per vessel per day, whichever is greater, and to extend this limit into federal waters. Staff will bring the item back for a final public hearing at the October 2019 Commission meeting.
- Northeast Florida shrimp: The Commission approved a draft proposal to make changes to commercial inshore shrimp regulations in the Northeast region of the state. Staff will return for a final public hearing at the October 2019 Commission meeting.
Discussions (no regulation changes were considered on these items):
- Florida Bay: Panel discussion on the ecological conditions in Florida Bay, particularly how they relate to ongoing everglades restoration efforts and the status of fish and wildlife.
- Biscayne National Park: The Commission was provided with an update on Biscayne National Park (BNP). Staff plans to host public workshops Aug. 6, 7 and 8 to gather input on potential rule changes inside the park in accordance with the BNP Fishery Management Plan. Draft regulations are anticipated to be brought back before the Commission at the October meeting. Staff will also work on a new Memorandum of Understanding between FWC and Biscayne National Park.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission discussed the outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils.
Biscayne National Park workshops
Information: The FWC is hosting public workshops to gather input on potential saltwater fishing rule changes in Biscayne National Park.
All workshops start at 6 p.m. local time:
- Aug. 6: Coral Gables, Newman Alumni Center, University of Miami, 6200 San Amaro Drive
- Aug. 7: Florida City, City Hall, 404 W Palm Drive
- Aug. 8: Key Largo, Murray Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway
Spotted seatrout workshops
Information: The FWC is hosting public workshops to gather input on the future management of the spotted seatrout fishery.
All workshops start at 6 p.m. local time:
- July 31: Steinhatchee, Steinhatchee Community Center, 1013 Riverside Dr.
- Aug. 6: Naples, Collier County Facilities Management, Training Room, 3335 Tamiami Trail E.
- Aug. 7: Melbourne, Brevard Co. Government Center, Florida Room, 2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way
A workshop was also held in Destin in late July.
Greater amberjack – Gulf
Recreational harvest opens Aug. 1
Information: The recreational greater amberjack season in Gulf state and federal waters opens Aug. 1 and is scheduled to remain open through Oct. 31.
The minimum size limit is 34 inches fork length. The daily bag limit is 1 fish per person.
Bay scallops – Gulf County
Season starts Aug. 16
Information: The bay scallop season starts Aug. 16 in all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County. The season will remain open in this region through Sept. 15. Please note that the area marked with FWC buoys south of Black’s Island is a no-entry zone. Please do not swim, boat or scallop in that area.
Spiny lobster
Season starts Aug. 6
Information: Spiny lobster opens for recreational and commercial harvest Aug. 6.
The recreational daily bag limit and on-the-water possession limit is 6 per person.
Spiny lobster must have a carapace larger than 3 inches and, when harvested by diving, must be measured in the water. The carapace is measured beginning at the forward edge between the rostral horns, excluding any soft tissue, and proceeding along the middle to the rear edge of the carapace.
Harvest is prohibited in Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, the Biscayne Bay Card Sound Spiny Lobster Sanctuary and the no-take areas of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
FLCoralCrew
Planning to participate in spiny lobster season? Join the FLCoralCrew
Information: FWC launched the Florida Coral Crew
to engage sportsmen and women in the effort to combat Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease. Before you go out looking for lobster, you can sign up to join the crew at FLCoralCrew.com
to learn more about the Florida reef tract and tips on how to be coral conscious while out on the water.
2019 Lionfish Challenge Action: Turn in your lionfish for rewards
Information: The 2019 Lionfish Challenge rewarding lionfish harvesters with prizes for submitting lionfish has started. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories by Labor Day (Sept. 2) will be crowned the 2019 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Submit the largest or smallest lionfish in the Challenge for your chance to win up to $3,000 in cash prizes, thanks to our sponsors. Register today or learn more about the program at FWCReefRangers.com
.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including Biscayne National Park, spotted seatrout and trap fisheries.
Catch a Florida Memory – New website rollout
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: CatchaFloridaMemory.com is receiving an upgrade to better serve our anglers! Starting Aug. 7, check out the new features that will make it easier than ever to submit catches and your track recognitions!
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and other great prizes) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information:
