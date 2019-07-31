Recreational fishing for greater amberjack will reopen in Gulf state and federal waters beginning August the 1st.
The species has been off-limits to recreational fishermen since June the 1st.
The greater amberjack season will remain open through Oct. 31 in state waters.
For greater amberjack in the Gulf, the minimum size limit is 34 inches fork length and the daily bag limit is one fish per person.
If you plan to fish for greater amberjack in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler prior to your fishing trip.
