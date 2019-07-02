Governor Ron DeSantis has extended the application window for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.
Registration for the program has now been extended until July the 12th.
The program is providing $25 million dollars to help agricultural producers prepare for the upcoming growing seasons as part of ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Michael.
The short-term, interest-free loans help bridge the gap between the time damage is incurred and when a producer secures other financial resources, including payment of crop insurance claims or federal disaster recovery appropriations.
Designated disaster areas include 14 of the counties hardest hit by Hurricane Michael including Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty Counties.
To complete an application or for more information on the program, visit www.floridadisasterloan.org.
