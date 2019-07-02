New rules for Shore-based Shark Fishing in Florida took effect on July the 1st.
The new rules include a mandatory, no-cost, annual Shore-based Shark Fishing Permit and an educational course for shore-based anglers.
The Shore-based Shark-Smart Fishing educational course and Shore-based Shark Fishing Permit are now available online.
To take the educational course, which must be completed before getting the permit, visit MyFWC.com/SharkCourse.
The permit is required for all shore-based shark anglers age 16 and older, including those 65 and older who are normally exempt from needing a fishing license.
Several other shark fishing rule changes also go into effect July 1st, including a ban on chumming when fishing for any species from the beach.
There is also a new requirement for the immediate release of prohibited shark species when fishing from the shore and a requirement to cut the leader or hook to prevent delaying release of prohibited species.
Its hoped the rule changes will increase survival of released sharks, improve information gathering of the fishery and address some of the public safety concerns related to the fishery.
