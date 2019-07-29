Gulf World Marine Institute will release a sea turtle from St. George Island on Tuesday morning.
Gulf World is releasing a Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning at 11:30 am at the St. George Island State Park.
The release will be held at the first public pavilion in the state park.
The cold stunned sea turtle is the last to be released from a group of about 50 which were rescued from a cold stun event in New England last November.
They were flown by private plane from New England Aquarium to Panama City Beach.
This sea turtle suffered from pneumonia and other complications due to frostbite and was placed on antibiotics.
It is now eating and diving normally and has been medically cleared for release.
The sea turtle release is open to the public so feel free to come out and watch and take pictures or video.
Again, the release will happen Tuesday morning at 11:30 so try to get out their early to get a good spot.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment