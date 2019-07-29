Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Monday, July 29, 2019
Job Opening - Small Boat Technician
Job Opening
Small Boat Technician
Do you have expertise in maintenance and repair of small boats and engines?
Are you a safe & experienced boat operator?
Can you maintain detailed records of your work?
The Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory (in St. Teresa, FL, ~45 miles from the main FSU campus) seeks a small boat technician to assist the primary boat captain with service, maintenance, and repair of our small boat fleet (click here to see the fleet ).
Deadline to apply is 6 August 2019
To learn more about this position, visit our website
