Job Opening - Small Boat Technician

Job Opening
Small Boat Technician
  • Do you have expertise in maintenance and repair of small boats and engines?
  • Are you a safe & experienced boat operator?
  • Can you maintain detailed records of your work?
The Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory (in St. Teresa, FL, ~45 miles from the main FSU campus) seeks a small boat technician to assist the primary boat captain with service, maintenance, and repair of our small boat fleet (click here to see the fleet ).
Deadline to apply is 6 August 2019

To learn more about this position, visit our website
