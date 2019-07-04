NOAA Fisheries FishNews – July 3, 2019

Highlights
The FishNews
staff wish you a happy 4th
of July Independence Day celebration and remind everyone to follow NOAA safety guidelines while outdoors and at the beach. From sharing the shore
with marine life to preparing for weather, riptides, and more
, please enjoy our nation’s coastlines safely!
Join us this July as we celebrate Habitat Month and see how NOAA works to support healthy habitat, which provides numerous benefits to our communities and our economy.
A collaborative project in recent years has worked to restore vital fish habitat in Washington’s Skokomish River estuary in the Puget Sound region. Last year, spring Chinook salmon that were reintroduced to the river by the Skokomish Tribe in 2016 returned to the watershed to spawn for the first time in nearly a century.
Chris Oliver, head of NOAA Fisheries, explains the urgency of protecting North Atlantic right whales and why we are reaching out to Canada for immediate action to help protect these critically endangered whales.
In this interview, Chris Oliver, head of NOAA Fisheries, recounts riding out hurricanes from every vantage point. A native of coastal Texas and a former merchant mariner, Chris has experienced hurricanes from land, at sea, and in one of NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter airplanes. He shares advice for fishermen and coastal residents.
