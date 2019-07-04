The Apalachicola bay chamber of commerce's BBQ competition “The Butts & Clucks cook-off” has been named the 2020 FBA Florida BBQ State Championship.
The cook-off is held each January for the past 3 years at Battery Park in Apalachicola and draws BBQ cooks from across the Southeast.
The event includes a judge's training class, a BBQ contest Mystery meat contest, The clucks that came from the butt deviled egg contest, a Kids deviled egg contest, a BBQ sauce contest, Peoples' choice and more events are being planned.
Only one contest in Florida is chosen each year to be the state championship.
It is selected by the Florida BBQ association board of directors.
In order to be chosen, the contest must have proven successful over a number of years and the group write an essay explaining why that contest should be the State Championship.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce said this is huge honor for The Chamber and for Butts & Clucks.
Chamber director John Solomon said the entire staff has worked very hard and to be rewarded with this honor is quite humbling.
