Tuesday, July 9, 2019

St. Vincent biologists say they have found red wolf pups on the island again this year.

The St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge first discovered puppy tracks with adult-sized red wolf tracks confirming this year’s litter.

Red Wolves are one of the most critically endangered mammals in the world with a total population estimated at 250 to 300 animals.

St. Vincent Island has served as a breeding site for the species since 1990.

Red wolves produced on St. Vincent Island are removed before they are 2 years old and shipped to eastern North Carolina to help augment the wild population.




