St. Vincent biologists say they have found red wolf pups on the island again this year.
The St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge first discovered puppy tracks with adult-sized red wolf tracks confirming this year’s litter.
Red Wolves are one of the most critically endangered mammals in the world with a total population estimated at 250 to 300 animals.
St. Vincent Island has served as a breeding site for the species since 1990.
Red wolves produced on St. Vincent Island are removed before they are 2 years old and shipped to eastern North Carolina to help augment the wild population.
