The circuit court system has been implementing new safety features at the county courthouse in Apalachicola since an active shooter training exercise was held there last year.
The exercise happened in May of 2018 and included local law enforcement and emergency responders, as well as many of the offices in the courthouse.
Grant Slayden, the 2nd Circuit Court Administrator, said the purpose of the exercise was to train emergency personnel and courthouse staff how to better protect themselves and the public as well as to find ways to make the courthouse itself more safe.
Over the past year there has been a second dedicated bailiff station added to the courthouse and the CCTV system has been upgraded.
Additional access control readers, badge readers and duress alarms have also been added around the building.
The next step is to harden the entrances to the courthouse with ballistic glass and other bulletproof material to protect the bailiff and increase security.
The materials to do that are being fabricated now and should be installed by October.
Slayden said all of the safety improvements were done with already existing court funds and other resources so the county didn't have to pay for it.
