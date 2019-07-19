Franklin County has agreed to work with the St. George Island Civic Club on a grant to beautify the entrance to St. George Island.
County staff will work with the civic club to apply for a Department of Transportation Beautification Grant.
The improvements will be for the state-owned land between the St. George Island Bridge and lighthouse park.
If the grant were approved, the county would not have to pay for the improvements, but would have to maintain them.
Parks and Recreation Director Fonda Davis said maintaining the space would likely take up two days a week and that will be difficult to add to his department's already very heavy workload.
Civic club members say they plan a low maintenance landscape and there will be volunteers for cleaning up trash so the overall cost to the county may not be too high.
County administrator Michael Moron pointed out that any concerns are premature.
At this point all the groups can do is see if they can do the project.
Once they have created a plan they will come back to the county commission before taking any other action.
Th group will also have to complete the draft grant application, which is due on August 22nd.
