The City of Apalachicola sold 167 fewer oyster harvesting licenses this year than last – continuing a 9 year downward trend.
300 oyster harvesting licenses were sold through June the 28th this year – that’s down from 467 last year and 796 the year before that.
Its the lowest number of license sales since the state began requiring the licenses.
The highest number of licenses ever sold was in 2010 – the year of the BP oil spill – when nearly 1900 licenses were purchased – the sales period that year was extended by two months because of the oil spill.
The City of Apalachicola took over oyster license sales last year – before then it was handled by the Department of Agriculture.
And while there were 300 oyster licenses sold this year, that doesn’t mean that there are that many oystermen actively working.
Many local people buy the 100 dollar licenses every year as insurance against future unemployment.
