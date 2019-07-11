The Franklin County elections office will get a little over 1300 dollars to enhance election security.
Gulf County will get nearly 14 thousand dollars and Wakulla County will receive about 43 thousand.
The funding is part of a 2.3 million dollar redistribution of unexpended funds that will be shared by 55 Florida Counties.
This past session, the Florida Legislature allocated an additional $2.8 million for election security that will be available in the upcoming fiscal year for a total of $5.1 million for election security.
Since 2018, the Department of State and Supervisors of Elections have invested millions of dollars in election security, including $14.5 million in election security grants.
The state also provided $1.9 million dollars to purchase and install ALBERT network monitoring sensors which provides network security alerts, helping election supervisors identify malicious activity .
Florida is the first and only state in the country to have all counties using the ALBERT sensor.
