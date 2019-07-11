Thursday, July 11, 2019

Grand Jury report re: deputy involved shooting involving Renee Jones in Eastpoint

Today a Franklin County Grand Jury was convened in the matter of a deputy involved shooting involving Renee Jones in Eastpoint. 

The Grand Jury found that Deputy Rieben was lawful and justified in the use of deadly force. This case was investigated by FDLE and the State Attorney's Office for the 2nd Circuit





