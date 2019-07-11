The US Navy is adding a new ship to its fleet, the USNS Apalachicola.
Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer announced the newest Expeditionary Fast Transport ship during the Apalachicola Independence Eve Celebration on July the 3rd.
The future USNS Apalachicola is the second ship named in honor of the city of Apalachicola: the first was a large harbor tug which served from 1965-2002.
The Expeditionary Fast Transport is a shallow draft, all aluminum, commercial-based catamaran that is designed for High-Speed Intra-Theater Surface Lift.
The ship will serve in a variety of roles for the military branches to include support of overseas contingency operations, conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions and supporting special operations.
Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, is under contract to build the ship, which will be 338 feet in length, have a waterline beam of 93.5 feet, displace approximately 2,400 tons and can operate at speeds of 35-plus knots.
