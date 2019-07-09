The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is conducting a survey of Florida’s private landowners across the state to better understand private landowner perspectives and decisions around fish and wildlife and natural resource conservation.So far over 1250 landowners have responded but they would like to hear from more.
More than half of Florida’s land is in private ownership.
State biologists provide landowners with advice on land management, species management, habitat restoration, forest practices and agriculture land use.
Biologists also assist landowners in navigating the many financial assistance programs that help private landowners enhance and protect native habitats.
Results from the survey will help improve educational materials, services and programs that benefit landowners, and fish and wildlife habitat across the state.
