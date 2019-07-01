Week of July 4th Fireworks & Independence Day Events
July 3rd
Downtown Apalachicola Independence Eve Celebration
Fireworks!
If you just can't wait for July 4th, join the thousands of people who come from near and far to celebrate our Independence, a little ahead of everyone else in America, on Independence Eve! Riverfront Park, on Water Street in downtown Apalachicola, is the place to be! This fantastic event culminates in a stunning fireworks display over the Apalachicola River.
Enjoy great food, a parade, free ice cream, the veteran's tribute, art activities and bouncy houses for the kids, and more. We're excited to announce that this year's featured entertainment will be the Bo Spring Band. Admission is free, and lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome. Enjoy delicious fare from a variety of local and regional vendors in our food truck court.
July 4th
St. George Island Independence Day
On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Grill about dark-thirty.
July 5th
Carrabelle Fireworks Friday
The City of Carrabelle will be having our annual 4th of July fireworks this year on Friday July 5th. With Apalachicola's fireworks being on July 3rd and St. George Island on July 4th you have the opportunity to see all three shows. Make your reservations now to come visit us for these great events!
