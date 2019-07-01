Your Ultimate Guide to Apalachicola's Independence Eve Celebration!

Visit our Food Truck Court!
5:00 p.m. - Until
Our popular food truck court is going to be bigger and better! With more than 6,000 people expected to attend, our goal is to provide fast, efficient food service at family-friendly prices with delicious options to suit every taste! Look for tacos, barbecue, hot dogs, burgers, Filipino fare, desserts, gourmet options, shaved ice, and even a British food truck!
The Food Truck Court will be located on Avenue E between Commerce and Water Streets.
