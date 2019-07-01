Monday, July 1, 2019

Your Ultimate Guide to Apalachicola's Independence Eve Celebration!

You're Invited to Apalachicola Main Street's  Independence Eve Celebration on July 3rd!

5:00 to 10:00 PM at Riverfront Park

Ranked One of the Top 12 Independence Events

in Florida!

If you just can’t wait for July 4th, join the thousands of people who come from near and far to celebrate our Independence, a little ahead of everyone else in America, on Independence Eve!
This spectacular event culminates in a stunning fireworks display over the Apalachicola River and was ranked one of the top 12 Independence celebrations in Florida by Trips to Discover!Enjoy live music, a parade, free ice cream, food trucks, children's activities, and more.
Riverfront Park, on Water Street in downtown Apalachicola, is where it all happens! Admission is free, and lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome.

Enjoy a Reserved Table!

The VIP section includes table and chair seating on the dock along the river. Enjoy complimentary Dawgs on the Docks from 7:00 - 8:30. Complimentary beverages from the private VIP bar will be flowing throughout the evening. And you’ll have fantastic seats for the fireworks!
Tables start at $500. We accept checks and  credit cards. For more information call (844) 272-2523, or click the link below to reserve online.
Click Here To Reserve Your VIP Table!

The Scoop

Every year we hear people say that no one does an Independence celebration like Apalachicola. And this year is going to be bigger and better than ever. Here’s the scoop on this year’s event...

Live Music
Southern Flood @ 4:45 p.m.
Bo Spring Band @ 6:30 p.m.

Southern Flood
Southern Flood is back as our opening act!
Southern Flood is a local band that focuses mainly on 70's rock. The group is influenced by rock acts like Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, Tom Petty and Van Halen, among others.
They bring an up-tempo show and want the crowd to have fun and get on your feet!
The Bo Spring Band returns as our featured entertainment!  They blend their crowd-pleasing Americana sound from Rock, Soul, Country, Funk and Bluegrass music.
“We can’t wait to play this event,” says Lauren Spring, the group's vocalist. “We’re working on our set list now, focusing on feel-good tunes that people know and love. There's really something for everyone.”
The band released their well-received debut album in April 2017.
The Bo Spring Band
Visit our Food Truck Court!
5:00 p.m. - Until
Our popular food truck court is going to be bigger and better!  With more than 6,000 people expected to attend, our goal is to provide fast, efficient food service at family-friendly prices with delicious options to suit every taste! Look for tacos, barbecue, hot dogs, burgers, Filipino fare, desserts, gourmet options, shaved ice, and even a British food truck!
The Food Truck Court will be located on Avenue E between Commerce and Water Streets.
Free Children's Art Activities
4:00 - 8:00 p.m.
The Center for History, Culture, and Art will be offering free kids’ art activities. Located just across the street from Riverfront Park, the center will host a kids’ art fair with all art supplies provided at no charge. 
Anna Feil's exhibit "Paradise Found" will also be on display in the gallery. 
Admission is free.
Join in the Red, White & Blue Parade!
6:30 p.m.
The Red, White and Blue Parade will line up and depart from Lafayette Park at 6:30. Bicycles, golf carts, pedestrians, and dogs are welcome to get decked out in red, white and blue and join in. The parade heads down Avenue B to Riverfront Park. Spaces are first come, first served.
If you would like to enter a motorized vehicle other than a golf cart, please call 850-323-0176 in advance.
Free Ice Cream Social!
7:00 p.m.
After the parade, get in line for free ice cream and all the trimmings!
Veterans Tribute
8:30 p.m.
We are honored that U.S. Navy Commander Elizabeth Zingarelli Milliken will present the Veterans’ Tribute speech this year. Her theme centers on the history of veterans from Apalachicola and the concept that there are many ways to serve. 
Fireworks!
When the sun dips below the horizon, get ready for the best fireworks show on the Forgotten Coast! 

Before the Boom


Ever wondered what happens behind the scenes to make the fireworks light up the sky? A strong sense of community unites several residents and business owners together on a mission. First, Fonda Davis and a group of volunteers build wooden racks and set up the framing for the fireworks on a barge, which is loaned to us by Tommy Ward of 13 Mile Seafood.
After the framing is set up, Mike Cates, owner of Cates Electric Services, and his crew do the electrical work. Mike’s philosophy is, “When you own a successful business in a community, you owe something back.” His more than 25 years of experience working with pyrotechnics empowers Mike to give back in this very unique way.

Next, Tommy Ward positions the barge in the river just off of Riverfront Park. The display of lights reflected in the water makes the spectacular fireworks show all the more stunning. 
Mike Cates and Crew on the fireworks barge

Giving Back


Last year, community spirit led us to take up a collection during the event for the Eastpoint Fire survivors. Donations from the crowd, the Bo Spring Band, and the Main Street Board totaled more than $4,000. This year, we’ve identified another community need. Volunteers will be collecting donations to assist the Apalachicola Police Department in purchasing two more defibrillators so that each patrol car will have this life-saving equipment.
“Sometimes our police officers are the first to arrive on scene and would love to have the equipment needed to do all that is necessary and possible to save a life,” said Chief Bobby Varnes. “Having this equipment in every patrol car will save lives.”
Please listen for the announcement and consider donating to this worthy cause.
Volunteer!
Our volunteers make it happen!  Main Street’s Volunteer Coordinator Connie Finneran reflected on why so many people pitch in.  “Volunteering is a good chance to make connections and for neighbors to become friends. This event attracts thousands of visitors, but it’s also really for local families and residents. It’s a time when everyone in the community gets together to celebrate—and it’s a lot of fun.”

To sign up, please send us an email.

Where to Park?

If you can't find a spot close to Riverfront Park, try the Battery Park area under the bridge or the public parking lot on Market Street near the Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Apalachicola's Independence Eve Event is made possible by the generous financial support of:


Title Sponsor


Allen & Brenda Jones

Premier Sponsors

Event Sponsors

Cathy Caddell & Charlie Warnke



