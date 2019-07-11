You can now visit the Florida Caverns State Park in Marianna again.
The Florida Park Service hosted a ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the reopening of the park which has been closed since Hurricane Michael swept the area last October.
The park experienced significant damage from Hurricane Michael, but is now open for limited day-use.
The ranger station, visitor center and cave are open.
Guided flashlight tours of the cave will be offered on a limited first-come, first-served basis.
The Bluehole camping area, equestrian camping area and primitive camping areas are still closed.
The Florida Caverns State Park was one of 31 state parks that were closed after Hurricane Michael, and the last one to reopen.
And it was hard work to get it reopened.
Last month, more than 100 DEP employees joined together for a "Cave Clean Up."
More than 60 individuals formed a bucket brigade, lining up inside the caves using shovels and buckets to clear mud from the cave walkways. Individuals lined the walkways to pass the buckets from person to person until the 20-pound buckets reached the top of the cave entrance.
The bucket brigade method also was used by the Civilian Conservation Corps members who constructed the cave walkways in the early 1930s.
