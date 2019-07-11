School grades were released Thursday.
The Apalachicola Bay Charter School received a B grade from the state, the Franklin County school received a C grade.
The Franklin County School district's overall grade was a C.
This was the second year in a row that the ABC school has received a B grade, it’s been ranked as an A school 6 times since 2010.
The Franklin County School has received a C grade for 6 years in a row.
High-performing schools and those that improve their school grade can receive additional funding, while struggling schools will receive extra help to improve.
Looking at some of our neighboring schools:
Port St. Joe Elementary School in Gulf County earned a C grade for the fourth year in a row, while Port St. Joe High School saw its grade drop from a B to a C.
Wewahitchka elementary School received a C grade this year and Wewahitchka High School earned a B grade.
The Gulf County School District overall earned a C grade this year.
The Wakulla School District received an A grade for the third yer in a row; The Liberty county School District also earned an A grade for the second year in a row.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment