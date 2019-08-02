2nd rabies alert for Eastpoint after 2nd fox attack in a week

The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has issued a second rabies alert for Eastpoint in response to a fox that tested positive on August 16th.
The owner said the fox just walked in the office and began biting the worker on his lower leg.
The fox would not let go no matter how hard the employee tried to kick it free.
When the fox was finally kicked loose it continued to try to bite workers in the shop as they threw tools at it.
The fox was finally knocked down and killed.
This attack follows one on August the 13th near Island Drive in Eastpoint.
The Health Department said All residents of Franklin County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.
All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, and foxes.
The health department is urging all pet owners to make sure their animals rabies shots are up to date.
To avoid rabies, supervise your animals when they are outdoors.
Don’t let pets “roam the neighborhood.”
Stay away from stray or wild animals!
Do not touch dogs or cats that are not yours.
Never touch a bat and Never feed raccoons.
Raccoons are a high-risk rabies vector and feeding them diminishes their fear of humans and encourages them to frequent areas where they may come into contact with your family or pets.
If you see a wild or stray animal that you feel might be infected – call the Franklin County animal control department immediately at 670-4733.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment