FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

JARED and JONNY are 5 month old brothers. They are both very social and loving kittens. All of our cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, Felv and FIV negative and vaccinated. The adoption fee for these boys is just $75.00. We have many fabulous felines waiting for their forever homes. Come out and adopt one or two of them to add to your family!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
